Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC) vs. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Head-To-Head Survey

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) and Sound Point Meridian Capital (NYSE:SPMC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Point Meridian Capital has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Sound Point Meridian Capital”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $9.07 billion 0.55 $203.02 million $0.33 12.73 Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A $0.20 66.30

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Point Meridian Capital. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Point Meridian Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Sound Point Meridian Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 4.61% 5.95% 0.60% Sound Point Meridian Capital N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 22.6%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sound Point Meridian Capital pays out 1,500.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sound Point Meridian Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Sound Point Meridian Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sound Point Meridian Capital 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sound Point Meridian Capital has a consensus price target of $18.90, suggesting a potential upside of 42.53%. Given Sound Point Meridian Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sound Point Meridian Capital is more favorable than Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Sound Point Meridian Capital on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers pension and severance fund management services; investment banking, including services relating to capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and project finance transactions; mobile and online banking services; and bancassurance, insurance, trust, bonded warehousing and brokerage transactions, real estate escrow services, merchandise and document storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, surety bond and merchandise distribution services, and payment and collection services. Further, it is involved in equity investments in various sectors, including infrastructure, energy and gas, agribusiness, and hospitality; and treasury operations. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A.

About Sound Point Meridian Capital

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches. Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

