Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.6154.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 24th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $1,554,154,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,802,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195,775 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 428.5% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,311,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171,098 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 142.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,436,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.29. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $63.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 76.53% and a net margin of 12.57%.The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Bristol Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.78%.

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

