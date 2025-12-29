Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Receives $210.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $210.6364.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. Dover has a 1 year low of $143.04 and a 1 year high of $222.31.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 2,630 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total value of $501,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 72,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,922,294.40. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher B. Woenker sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.04, for a total value of $302,687.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,960.12. This trade represents a 38.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,573,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,036,722,000 after acquiring an additional 231,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,533,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,961,000 after purchasing an additional 86,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dover by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,453,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,996,000 after purchasing an additional 33,539 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Dover by 10.6% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,376,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,406,000 after purchasing an additional 227,653 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,130,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,458,000 after purchasing an additional 294,856 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer of industrial products, components and specialty systems that serve a wide range of commercial and industrial end markets. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, the company has built a portfolio of operating businesses that design, manufacture and distribute engineered equipment, aftermarket parts and related services for customers around the world.

Dover’s activities span several product and solution categories, including fluid-handling and pumping systems, material handling and processing equipment, refrigeration and foodservice technologies, product identification and printing systems, precision components and automation and sensing solutions.

