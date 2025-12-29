Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) vs. NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) Financial Comparison

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Free Report) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares NOVONIX and Bel Fuse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NOVONIX N/A N/A N/A Bel Fuse 10.04% 21.18% 8.77%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NOVONIX and Bel Fuse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NOVONIX $5.85 million 39.13 -$74.82 million N/A N/A Bel Fuse $534.79 million 3.73 $40.96 million $4.93 31.92

Bel Fuse has higher revenue and earnings than NOVONIX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NOVONIX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.0% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of NOVONIX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Bel Fuse shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NOVONIX has a beta of 2.63, indicating that its stock price is 163% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bel Fuse has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NOVONIX and Bel Fuse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NOVONIX 1 0 0 0 1.00 Bel Fuse 0 1 1 1 3.00

Bel Fuse has a consensus target price of $115.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.93%. Given Bel Fuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bel Fuse is more favorable than NOVONIX.

Summary

Bel Fuse beats NOVONIX on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NOVONIX

NOVONIX Limited provides battery materials and development technology for battery manufacturers, materials companies, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumer electronics manufacturers in North America, Asia, Australia, and Europe. It operates through Battery Materials and Battery Technology segments. The Battery Materials segment develops and manufactures battery anode materials. The Battery Technology segment develops battery cell testing equipment, performs consulting services, and carries out research and development in battery development. The company is involved in the investment and real estate borrowing activities; and offers battery technology, battery testing hardware equipment, and battery testing and development consulting services. The company was formerly known as Graphitecorp Limited and changed its name to NOVONIX Limited in July 2017. NOVONIX Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. The company's products are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries. It provides power solutions and protection products, including front-end power supplies, board-mount power products, industrial and transportation power products, external power products, and circuit protection products. The company also offers connectivity solutions, such as expanded beam fiber optic connectors, cable assemblies, and active optical devices; copper-based connectors/cable assemblies; radio frequency connectors, cable assemblies, microwave devices, and low loss cables; and ethernet, I/O, and industrial and power connectivity products. In addition, it provides magnetic solutions comprising integrated connector modules, power transformers, SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers, and ethernet discrete components. The company sells its products through direct strategic account managers, regional sales managers working with independent sales representative organizations, and authorized distributors in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally. Bel Fuse Inc. was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in West Orange, New Jersey.

