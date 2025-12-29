Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 38.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 78,005 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 126,027 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VirTra Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.40. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Get VirTra alerts:

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Zacks Research downgraded VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of VirTra in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VirTra has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VTSI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirTra

(Get Free Report)

VirTra, Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) develops and markets simulation-based training systems designed to enhance decision-making, marksmanship, and judgmental use-of-force skills for law enforcement, military, corrections, and commercial security organizations. The company’s virtual reality–based solutions integrate immersive video, scenario-based engagement, and live firearms training to create realistic, customizable exercises. By combining hardware, software, and content, VirTra aims to deliver comprehensive training environments that replicate real-world challenges faced by frontline professionals.

Key products in VirTra’s portfolio include the V-300 and V-150 immersive training simulators, which offer wraparound projection with touch-screen compatibility for weapon-mounted or handheld controls.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.