Short Interest in VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Declines By 38.1%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 78,005 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 30th total of 126,027 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 52,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 52,266 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
VirTra Stock Down 0.7%
Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 4.40. VirTra has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 million, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 0.63.
VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. VirTra had a return on equity of 0.32% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Research Report on VTSI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VirTra in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VirTra by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of VirTra in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) develops and markets simulation-based training systems designed to enhance decision-making, marksmanship, and judgmental use-of-force skills for law enforcement, military, corrections, and commercial security organizations. The company’s virtual reality–based solutions integrate immersive video, scenario-based engagement, and live firearms training to create realistic, customizable exercises. By combining hardware, software, and content, VirTra aims to deliver comprehensive training environments that replicate real-world challenges faced by frontline professionals.
Key products in VirTra’s portfolio include the V-300 and V-150 immersive training simulators, which offer wraparound projection with touch-screen compatibility for weapon-mounted or handheld controls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VirTra
- Do not delete, read immediately
- How the Rich Retire
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.