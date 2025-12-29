General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) vs. XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Head-To-Head Contrast

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

General Dynamics has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 5.2, indicating that its stock price is 420% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares General Dynamics and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Dynamics 8.18% 18.27% 7.43% XTI Aerospace -1,326.49% -580.83% -181.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Dynamics $47.72 billion 1.94 $3.78 billion $15.43 22.18 XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 13.94 -$35.60 million ($7.34) -0.19

This table compares General Dynamics and XTI Aerospace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

General Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace. XTI Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than General Dynamics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.1% of General Dynamics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of General Dynamics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for General Dynamics and XTI Aerospace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Dynamics 1 11 13 3 2.64 XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 1 2.50

General Dynamics currently has a consensus target price of $358.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.77%. Given General Dynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe General Dynamics is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Summary

General Dynamics beats XTI Aerospace on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as builds crude oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships; provides maintenance, modernization, and lifecycle support services for navy ships; offers and program management, planning, engineering, and design support services for submarine construction programs. The Combat Systems segment manufactures land combat solutions, such as wheeled and tracked combat vehicles, Stryker wheeled combat vehicles, piranha vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, mobile bridge systems with payloads, tactical vehicles, main battle tanks, armored vehicles, and armaments; and offers modernization programs, engineering, support, and sustainment services. The Technologies segment provides information technology solutions and mission support services; mobile communication, computers, and command-and-control mission systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions to military, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; cloud computing, artificial intelligence; machine learning; big data analytics; development, security, and operations; and unmanned undersea vehicle manufacturing and assembly services. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

