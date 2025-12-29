YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH) Short Interest Down 40.4% in December

YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 308,650 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the November 30th total of 517,981 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 586,685 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YY Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YY Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:YYGH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

YY Group Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of YYGH opened at $0.21 on Monday. YY Group has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of YY Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

YY Group Company Profile

YY Group Holding Limited, a data and technology driven company, provides manpower outsourcing and cleaning services in Singapore and Malaysia. Its cleaning services include commercial cleaning for offices and schools; hospitality cleaning for hotels and shopping centers; industrial cleaning, facade cleaning, disinfection, and stewarding services for meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions, as well as banquets; and pest control services. The company also offers cleaning robots and machines to enhance cleaning performance by deploying them at designated premises.

