Brokerages Set Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Price Target at $52.21

Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.2083.

CART has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Maplebear from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Maplebear from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Maplebear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Maplebear Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of CART stock opened at $45.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Maplebear has a 12-month low of $34.78 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.52.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Maplebear had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 14.09%.The business had revenue of $939.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Maplebear will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $222,161.94. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 404,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,337.40. This represents a 1.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fidji Simo sold 3,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $120,819.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 570,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,601,937.60. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 12,525 shares of company stock worth $521,304 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Maplebear in the second quarter worth $169,782,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the second quarter worth about $151,364,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Maplebear in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,167,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Maplebear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,351,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Maplebear by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,961,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,261,000 after buying an additional 1,911,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear, Inc, doing business as Instacart, operates a leading online grocery and essentials marketplace that connects consumers, retail partners and personal shoppers through its digital platform. The company enables customers to order groceries, household items and specialty products for same-day or scheduled delivery, as well as in-store pickup. By integrating its technology with retailers’ existing inventory and point-of-sale systems, Maplebear streamlines the shopping experience and provides real-time availability and pricing.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Francisco, Maplebear has grown from a regional startup to a publicly traded company listed on NASDAQ under the ticker CART.

