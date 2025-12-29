Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO) & United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Critical Comparison

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) and Yulong Eco-Materials (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Yulong Eco-Materials”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United States Lime & Minerals $317.72 million 11.42 $108.84 million $4.55 27.85 Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

United States Lime & Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Yulong Eco-Materials.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for United States Lime & Minerals and Yulong Eco-Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United States Lime & Minerals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Yulong Eco-Materials 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

United States Lime & Minerals has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yulong Eco-Materials has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United States Lime & Minerals and Yulong Eco-Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United States Lime & Minerals 35.83% 23.82% 21.89% Yulong Eco-Materials N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.1% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of United States Lime & Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of Yulong Eco-Materials shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

United States Lime & Minerals beats Yulong Eco-Materials on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United States Lime & Minerals

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Yulong Eco-Materials

EV Biologics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces. The company was formerly known as Yulong Eco-Materials Limited and changed its name to EV Biologics, Inc. in August 2020. EV Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

