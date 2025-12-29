Analysts Set James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX) Target Price at $25.93

Shares of James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.9278.

JHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on James Hardie Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Citigroup upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on James Hardie Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 price objective on James Hardie Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JHX opened at $21.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.80. James Hardie Industries has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 17th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that James Hardie Industries will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,649,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $972,981,000 after buying an additional 36,567,726 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 6.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,600,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $261,273,000 after acquiring an additional 882,795 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries during the third quarter worth $105,839,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 100.9% during the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,531,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter valued at about $86,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) is a global manufacturer of high-performance fiber cement building products. The company specializes in exterior cladding, trim and soffit, as well as interior backerboard solutions designed for residential and commercial construction. By combining cement, sand and cellulose fibers, James Hardie produces durable, low-maintenance materials that resist moisture, fire and termite damage, catering to builders, contractors and homeowners through a network of distributors and retail channels.

The company’s flagship products include Hardie® Plank® and Hardie® Panel® siding systems, Hardie® BackerBoard® for tile applications, and a range of architectural trim solutions.

