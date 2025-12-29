Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.6667.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,349,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,169,000 after purchasing an additional 166,108 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,395,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,942,000 after buying an additional 65,782 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,209,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,387,000 after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,466,000 after acquiring an additional 596,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 191.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,869,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,186 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 11.51%.Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 196.97%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.