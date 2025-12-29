Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Rentokil Initial PLC (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTO. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE:RTO opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rentokil Initial has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $30.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 277.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 53.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 146,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Rentokil Initial during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,708,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the third quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial PLC is a global business services company specializing in pest control, hygiene and workwear services. Headquartered in Crawley, West Sussex, United Kingdom, the company delivers outsourced solutions designed to protect people, preserve assets and enhance workplaces for both commercial and residential customers.

Under the Rentokil Pest Control brand, the company offers services ranging from routine inspections and treatment of insects, rodents and birds to specialised programmes for food manufacturing and healthcare environments.

