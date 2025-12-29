Insider Selling: Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) CEO Sells $1,796,862.67 in Stock

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) CEO Bassil Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $1,796,862.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,835.85. This represents a 19.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Xencor Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $15.22 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $24.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.64. The company had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.73 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 20.44% and a negative net margin of 87.14%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on XNCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Xencor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Xencor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on XNCR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,675,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,218,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Xencor by 19.7% during the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,740,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 451,381 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,316 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in shares of Xencor by 169.0% in the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,655,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,159 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Xencor by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,273,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,095 shares in the last quarter.

Xencor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.