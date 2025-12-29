Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on IHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,374,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 451,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,113,000 after buying an additional 251,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 170.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,342 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 98.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 355,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,044,000 after acquiring an additional 176,502 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Intercontinental Hotels Group by 369.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after acquiring an additional 135,829 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IHG opened at $143.19 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a twelve month low of $94.78 and a twelve month high of $144.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.63.

Intercontinental Hotels Group plc (IHG) is a multinational hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. The company operates across full-service luxury and upscale segments as well as midscale and extended-stay categories, providing lodging, food and beverage, meeting and event services, and related guest amenities. IHG’s business model emphasizes brand franchising and management agreements, while retaining ownership or direct investments in a smaller portion of its global property portfolio.

IHG’s brand portfolio spans global and regional names designed to serve different traveler needs and market segments.

