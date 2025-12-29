SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SIKA AG – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXYAY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SIKA in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SIKA to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Zacks Research lowered shares of SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of SIKA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Get SIKA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SIKA

SIKA Stock Up 0.2%

About SIKA

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SIKA has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $27.52.

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG is a Switzerland-based specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and in industrial manufacturing. Founded in 1910 and headquartered in Baar, Switzerland, Sika is best known for its portfolio of construction chemicals and industrial adhesives that serve new construction, refurbishment and industrial production applications.

The company’s product range includes concrete admixtures and repair mortars, sealants and adhesives, waterproofing membranes and roofing systems, flooring systems, façade and structural bonding solutions, and vibration-damping and acoustic solutions for industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SIKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIKA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.