BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,397 shares, an increase of 124.9% from the November 30th total of 10,850 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,190 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE MPA opened at $11.05 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.06.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.0477 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $488,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 57,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE: MPA) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company whose primary objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from regular U.S. federal and Pennsylvania personal income taxes, and to a lesser extent, capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objective by investing in municipal securities that are issued by or for the benefit of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and its political subdivisions.

In managing its portfolio, the fund typically allocates at least 80% of its assets to investment-grade municipal bonds issued within Pennsylvania.

