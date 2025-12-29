Short Interest in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM) Rises By 126.8%

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 76,053 shares, an increase of 126.8% from the November 30th total of 33,526 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 14,735 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Approximately 7.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNAM opened at $24.38 on Monday. Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $25.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 7,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period.

About Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF

The Global X MSCI Vietnam ETF (VNAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Vietnam IMI Select 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks a broad index of large- to small-cap equities from Vietnam, selected and weighted by their free-float market capitalization. VNAM was launched on Dec 7, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

