Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $86.80 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research lowered Docusign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Docusign news, Director Anna Marrs sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $25,017.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 11,163 shares in the company, valued at $765,112.02. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Beer sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $30,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,322.12. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 87,542 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,905 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the second quarter worth $140,987,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Docusign during the 1st quarter worth $87,477,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Docusign by 24,412.7% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 958,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,130,000 after purchasing an additional 955,026 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,681,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Docusign by 88.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,316,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,538,000 after purchasing an additional 617,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Docusign Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $69.97 on Friday. Docusign has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.42.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) is a leading provider of electronic signature and digital transaction management solutions. The company’s flagship offering, DocuSign eSignature, enables organizations to send, sign and manage legally binding electronic agreements securely in the cloud. Beyond eSignature, DocuSign’s Agreement Cloud combines contract lifecycle management, document generation, and workflow automation to streamline agreement processes from initiation through execution and storage.

DocuSign’s platform serves a diverse customer base spanning industries such as finance, real estate, healthcare, technology, and government.

