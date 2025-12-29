Analysts Set The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target at C$93.85

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$93.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BNS shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Raymond James Financial set a C$108.00 target price on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

BNS stock opened at C$101.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of C$62.57 and a 1-year high of C$101.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$95.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$86.52.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The bank reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of C$9.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

In other Bank of Nova Scotia news, insider Julie Walsh sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$100.62, for a total value of C$373,903.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$143,886.60. This represents a 72.21% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia is a global financial services provider. The bank has five business segments: Canadian banking, international banking, global wealth management, global banking and markets, and other. It offers a range of advice, products, and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. The bank’s international operations span numerous countries and are more concentrated in Central and South America.

