Promising Healthcare Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 26th

UnitedHealth Group, Hims & Hers Health, and Medline are the three Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of publicly traded companies involved in medical care and health-related products and services — including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, hospitals, and health insurers. Investors buy them for potential steady demand and growth from innovation and aging populations, while facing risks from clinical trial failures, patent expirations, and regulatory or reimbursement changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HIMS

Medline (MDLN)

Our mission is to make healthcare run better by delivering improved clinical, financial, and operational outcomes. We are the largest provider of medical-surgical (“med-surg”) products and supply chain solutions serving all points of care, based on total net sales of med-surg products. We deliver mission-critical products used daily across the full range of care settings, from hospitals and surgery centers to physician offices and post-acute facilities.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLN

See Also