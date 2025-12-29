Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Receives $30.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.60.

CUZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $28.00 price target on Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 2,539.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the third quarter worth $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 55.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 74.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $31.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $248.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.98%.Cousins Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 365.71%.

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE: CUZ) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the development, acquisition and management of high-quality office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company focuses on urban infill and suburban markets across the Sun Belt, with a strong presence in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando and Tampa. Its core activities encompass full-service property leasing, asset management and construction oversight, serving a diverse mix of corporate and institutional tenants.

Founded in 1958 as a privately held real estate concern, Cousins Properties completed its initial public offering in 1992.

