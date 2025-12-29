Analysts Set DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target at $15.15

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.1538.

XRAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $11.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.40. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.47.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 17.10% and a negative net margin of 24.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.48%.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

