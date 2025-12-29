BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BPER Banca SpA (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 84 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the November 30th total of 36 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BPER Banca Stock Performance

Shares of BPXXY stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. BPER Banca has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $25.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41.

BPER Banca Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.1253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 409.0%.

About BPER Banca

BPER Banca S.p.A., formerly known as Banca Popolare dell’Emilia Romagna, is an Italian banking group headquartered in Modena, Italy. Established in 1867, the company provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. BPER Banca operates through an extensive branch network across Italy and maintains an over?the?counter listing in the United States under the ticker symbol BPXXY.

The bank’s core activities encompass traditional retail banking products—such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans—alongside corporate lending, trade finance, leasing and factoring services.

