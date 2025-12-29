Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,498 shares, an increase of 130.7% from the November 30th total of 1,516 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,404 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong & China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong & China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Hong Kong & China Gas Co. (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong & China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Hong Kong & China Gas alerts:

Hong Kong & China Gas Stock Down 0.0%

OTCMKTS:HOKCY opened at $0.87 on Monday. Hong Kong & China Gas has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.86.

About Hong Kong & China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, commonly known as Towngas, is a long-established utility and energy services company founded in 1862. It is principally engaged in the production, distribution and sale of town gas and related energy products, serving residential, commercial and industrial customers. Towngas operates through an integrated model that covers gas production facilities, transmission and distribution networks, customer metering and billing, and after-sales services.

Core products and services include piped town gas for household and commercial use, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, gas appliances and fittings, and engineering, installation and maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong & China Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.