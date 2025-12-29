Short Interest in AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBW) Increases By 128.3%

AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 39,671 shares, a growth of 128.3% from the November 30th total of 17,374 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,481 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. Huntington National Bank owned 2.14% of AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPBW opened at $27.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

About AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF

The AllianzIM Buffer20 Allocation ETF (SPBW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a laddered portfolio of 12 AllianzIM US Large Cap Buffer20 ETFs. SPBW was launched on Jan 7, 2025 and is issued by Allianz.

