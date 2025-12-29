Analysts Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Price Target at $176.30

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.30.

MTN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $169.00 price objective on Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.4%

Vail Resorts stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $129.85 and a 12-month high of $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.03.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $271.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.35 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $2.22 per share. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 130.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vail Resorts

In related news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital raised its position in Vail Resorts by 116.3% during the second quarter. 111 Capital now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $8,160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,735,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

