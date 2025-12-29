Analysts Set AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN) Target Price at $21.42

AMN Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.4167.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMN. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $16.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average is $19.01. The firm has a market cap of $619.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $30.49.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.08 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 10.14%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $3,248,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc (NYSE: AMN) is a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions in the United States. The company specializes in staffing and recruitment services for a broad range of clinical and allied health professionals, including travel nurses, permanent placement of nursing staff, locum tenens physicians, and allied health personnel. In addition to direct staffing, AMN Healthcare offers comprehensive workforce management solutions such as vendor management systems (VMS), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), and compliance and credentialing services through its technology platforms.

Founded in 1985 as American Mobile Nurses, the company rebranded to AMN Healthcare in 2010 to reflect its expanding portfolio of services.

Further Reading

