Contrasting Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) & Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP.U)

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Granite Real Estate (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and Granite Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 2 8 1 0 1.91 Granite Real Estate 0 0 0 0 0.00

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 2.26%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Granite Real Estate.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Granite Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Granite Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Granite Real Estate”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.60 billion 0.83 $212.00 million ($0.07) -155.07 Granite Real Estate $415.37 million 8.52 $263.17 million $3.86 15.14

Granite Real Estate has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Park Hotels & Resorts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Granite Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -0.47% -1.25% -0.48% Granite Real Estate 48.19% 5.20% 3.02%

Summary

Granite Real Estate beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio. The company was founded by Conrad Hilton in 1919 and is headquartered in Tysons, VA.

About Granite Real Estate

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly known as Granite Real Estate Inc., is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.