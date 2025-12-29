Brokerages Set Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) PT at $30.33

Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.3333.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC set a $28.00 price target on Mind Medicine (MindMed) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Chardan Capital raised Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Mind Medicine (MindMed) to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th.
Shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. Mind Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.26). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mind Medicine will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.
Mind Medicine (MindMed) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing psychedelic-inspired therapies to address a range of mental health and neurological disorders. The company applies traditional drug development techniques to molecules derived from psychedelic compounds, with an emphasis on safety, efficacy and scalable manufacturing. Its research and development activities span small-molecule analogues, novel formulations and digital therapeutics designed to enhance or support pharmacological interventions.
The company’s lead development programs include MM-120, an investigational low-dose LSD formulation intended for treatment of anxiety; MM-310, an ibogaine-derived non-hallucinogenic compound targeting opioid withdrawal and addiction; and MM-402, a proprietary 5-MeO-DMT receptor agonist for mood and stress-related indications.
