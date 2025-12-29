Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $141.17 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.1667.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Monday, December 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.

Shares of Agilysys stock opened at $121.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.12. Agilysys has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $145.25.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter. Agilysys had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sethuram Shivashankar sold 497 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $61,946.08. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 24,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,223.84. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris J. Robertson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,230.58. This trade represents a 42.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,576 shares of company stock worth $1,882,370. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Agilysys during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilysys by 37.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Agilysys by 169.0% during the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 38,288 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 8.7% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc is a publicly traded technology company (NASDAQ: AGYS) that specializes in providing software and services to the hospitality industry. The company’s solutions span property management, point-of-sale, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics and mobile guest engagement. These offerings are designed to streamline hotel and resort operations, enhance guest experiences and improve financial performance for clients across the lodging, gaming, cruise, senior living and higher-education markets.

Agilysys delivers its portfolio through both cloud-based and on-premises deployments, enabling hoteliers and hospitality operators to select the infrastructure model that best aligns with their operational requirements and IT strategies.

