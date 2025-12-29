Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Short Interest Up 86.1% in December

Alfa Laval AB Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,175 shares, an increase of 86.1% from the November 30th total of 1,706 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 54,325 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of OTCMKTS ALFVY opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.24. Alfa Laval has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $45.91.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Alfa Laval from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Alfa Laval is an industrial engineering company specializing in heat transfer, separation and fluid handling technologies. Its product portfolio includes plate and tubular heat exchangers, separators and decanter centrifuges, pumps, valves and complete process systems designed to control temperature, separate liquids and solids, and move fluids reliably through industrial processes. The company supplies both standardized components and engineered systems for integration into customer plants and vessels.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including energy and power, marine and offshore, food and beverage processing, water and wastewater treatment, chemical and pharmaceutical production, and pulp and paper.

