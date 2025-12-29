Brokerages Set United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) PT at $37.00

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

UNFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on United Natural Foods from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

United Natural Foods Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $33.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.27. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $43.29.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-2.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $140,953.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,166.52. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 11,655 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $411,538.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 89,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,798.64. This trade represents a 11.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,355 shares of company stock valued at $879,742. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Natural Foods

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Quarry LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4,266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 84.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 32.0% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

