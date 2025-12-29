Critical Review: Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) vs. Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cantaloupe and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 1 7 0 0 1.88 Green Dot 2 5 1 0 1.88

Cantaloupe presently has a consensus price target of $12.73, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. Green Dot has a consensus price target of $12.56, suggesting a potential downside of 4.29%. Given Cantaloupe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than Green Dot.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $302.55 million 2.59 $64.53 million $0.21 50.67 Green Dot $1.72 billion 0.42 -$26.70 million ($0.85) -15.44

This table compares Cantaloupe and Green Dot”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cantaloupe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Dot. Green Dot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantaloupe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cantaloupe and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe 19.21% 9.58% 6.25% Green Dot -2.33% 9.81% 1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.8% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cantaloupe beats Green Dot on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30. In addition, the company offers self-checkout kiosks,?smart store?concepts, and the Cantaloupe Go management platform comprising Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300, Go Max, Cooler Cafe, and Smart Market; Go Portal, a robust cloud-based platform; and Cheq products, which supports attended and unattended self-service kiosks for the stadium, entertainment, and festival sectors. Further, it provides integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices in the field to connect into platform for advanced data management, analytics, route scheduling, and loyalty and reward programs; and a range of self-service hardware solutions for vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and other applications. Additionally, the company offers professional, network infrastructure, card processing, and customer/consumer services. Cantaloupe, Inc. was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs. It offers money processing services, such as cash transfer services that enable consumers to deposit or pick up cash and pay bills with cash at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services, which enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to its deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services comprising tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a loan that enables tax refund recipients. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

