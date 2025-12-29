Brokerages Set Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target at $10.57

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.5714.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Personalis from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Personalis from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Personalis from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Personalis from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSNL opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.83 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.99. Personalis has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. Personalis had a negative net margin of 106.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 103,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $1,117,541.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 164,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,857.24. The trade was a 38.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Hall sold 29,612 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $266,211.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 148,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,889.14. This trade represents a 16.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oracle Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,496,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Personalis in the third quarter worth $539,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Personalis by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,210,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,894,000 after acquiring an additional 120,027 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc (NASDAQ: PSNL) is a clinical?stage genomics company that develops and markets advanced next?generation sequencing (NGS) services and assays designed to accelerate precision medicine. The Company’s core offering is the ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, which combines comprehensive tumor profiling—including whole exome, transcriptome, and T?cell receptor sequencing—with proprietary bioinformatics to identify biomarkers and guide immuno?oncology research. Personalis serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and clinical research organizations seeking in?depth insights into cancer, autoimmune diseases and other complex conditions.

In addition to its flagship ImmunoID NeXT™ Platform, Personalis offers a suite of customizable sequencing assays for biomarker discovery, clinical trial support and companion diagnostic development.

