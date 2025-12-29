Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Receives C$6.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.50.

TCW has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. ATB Capital set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Bradley Peter David Fedora acquired 7,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,713.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 7,550 shares in the company, valued at C$39,713. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. Also, Director Thomas Malcolm Alford bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$234,900. This trade represents a 12.50% increase in their ownership of the stock. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $78,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TSE:TCW opened at C$5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.19. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$3.69 and a one year high of C$6.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.65.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$300.59 million for the quarter. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 11.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

Trican Well Service Ltd is an equipment services company. It provides products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily through its continuing pressure pumping operations in Canada. The company offers services related to coiled tubing, pipeline service, cementing, fracturing and reservoir solutions.

