Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 40,366 shares, an increase of 77.7% from the November 30th total of 22,719 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 25,794 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGLO opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day moving average of $21.11. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $19.99 and a 12-month high of $22.25.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3406 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products. The company offers property and casualty insurance for commercial and personal lines, including solutions for professional liability, marine, and energy risks. In addition, Arch Capital is active in the mortgage insurance sector, providing primary mortgage guaranty and portfolio reinsurance for residential and commercial mortgages. It also participates in specialty programs, such as political violence, aviation, and cyber coverage.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda, Arch Capital Group has established a presence across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

