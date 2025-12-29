Wall Street Zen Upgrades Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF) to Buy

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KOF. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coca Cola Femsa from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE:KOF opened at $96.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. Coca Cola Femsa has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coca Cola Femsa will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coca Cola Femsa in the first quarter worth $2,568,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca Cola Femsa by 230,700.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Coca Cola Femsa by 211.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Coca?Cola FEMSA (NYSE: KOF) is a large multinational beverage bottler and distributor operating primarily in Mexico and across multiple markets in Latin America. As a principal franchise bottler for The Coca?Cola Company, the firm is responsible for producing, packaging, marketing and distributing Coca?Cola branded beverages and a wide range of nonalcoholic drinks to retail and foodservice customers throughout its territories.

The company’s product portfolio includes carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, juices, ready?to?drink teas and coffees, sports and energy drinks, and other noncarbonated beverages.

