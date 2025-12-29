SeaStar Medical Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, January 2nd (NASDAQ:ICU)

Shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, January 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 18th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 31st.

SeaStar Medical Trading Up 5.8%

NASDAQ:ICU opened at $0.26 on Monday. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -1.02.

SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. SeaStar Medical had a negative return on equity of 414.50% and a negative net margin of 1,551.08%.The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of SeaStar Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, SeaStar Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SeaStar Medical in the third quarter valued at $102,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in SeaStar Medical by 395.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 60,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaStar Medical by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

SeaStar Medical Company Profile

SeaStar Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: ICU) is a medical device company focused on the development and commercialization of cerebral embolic protection systems for patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures. The company’s mission is to reduce the risk of stroke and other neurologic events associated with structural heart interventions by capturing or deflecting embolic debris that can travel to the brain during catheter-based therapies.

The company’s flagship product, TriGUARD® 3, is a next-generation embolic deflection device designed to provide coverage of all three cerebral vessels during TAVR.

