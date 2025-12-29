Wall Street Zen Upgrades Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) to Hold

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Research raised Vail Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.30.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $140.27 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $129.85 and a fifty-two week high of $191.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.81.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.23) by $0.03. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 8.94%.The company had revenue of $271.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.61) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch acquired 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $155.00 per share, with a total value of $32,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,905 shares in the company, valued at $760,275. The trade was a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. BOKF NA increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 833.3% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 815.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 196.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a leading mountain resort company that owns and operates an integrated network of ski areas, hotels, restaurants and retail outlets. The company’s signature Epic Pass program offers skiers and snowboarders season?long access to its portfolio of resorts, while ancillary services such as ski and snowboard schools, equipment rental and retail drive additional revenue.

Headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado, Vail Resorts was formed in 1997, building on the legacy of Vail Associates, which opened the Vail ski area in 1962.

