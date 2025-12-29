Wall Street Zen Downgrades SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) to Hold

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SandRidge Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SandRidge Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SD stock opened at $14.32 on Friday. SandRidge Energy has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $526.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $39.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.80 million. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 42.42% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Azarias Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 384.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 346,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 274,594 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 238,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 185,334 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 6,285.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 130,130 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 128,092 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 69.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 110,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 54.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 255,313 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 89,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc (NYSE: SD) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the development of onshore oil and natural gas resources in the United States. The company concentrates its operations primarily in the Anadarko Basin, applying horizontal drilling and multi-stage hydraulic fracturing techniques to exploit unconventional reservoirs. SandRidge’s asset portfolio includes both crude oil and natural gas liquids, complemented by associated gas production, with infrastructure investments designed to optimize midstream availability and enhance capital efficiency.

Founded in 2006 by industry veteran Tom L.

