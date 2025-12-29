Realty Income (NYSE:O) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Realty Income from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.23.

O opened at $56.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.05.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,920.73. This represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 586.1% during the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its stake in Realty Income by 142.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

