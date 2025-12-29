Wall Street Zen Upgrades Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) to Hold

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $70.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $57.44 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $182.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.95 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 461.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

