Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on F. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.18.

Shares of F stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 2.48%.The business had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 467,617,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,708,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371,758 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,172,134 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,575,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,118,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,784,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,122,434,000 after buying an additional 15,748,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $405,328,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,438,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,847,000 after buying an additional 15,866,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

