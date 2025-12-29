Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.92. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.42.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.16. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.45%.The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

