Inhibikase Therapeutics’ (IKT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Inhibikase Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Inhibikase Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. Inhibikase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.49. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 2.5% during the third quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 48,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Inhibikase Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the period. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of small-molecule kinase inhibitors for rare neurodegenerative diseases. Headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, the company focuses on advancing therapies for central nervous system disorders with high unmet medical need. Its research platform targets key signaling pathways implicated in neuronal survival and degeneration.

The company’s lead investigational candidate, IKT-148009, is a brain-penetrant inhibitor of PDK1 and ABL kinases.

