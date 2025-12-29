Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ambarella to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

AMBA opened at $71.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.61 and a 200 day moving average of $75.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 1.98. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $96.69.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.11 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 21.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 1,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $96,382.44. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 157,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,313,948.24. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Alexander Young sold 3,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $276,591.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 102,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,495,764.48. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,569 shares of company stock worth $2,268,596. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the third quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambarella by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

