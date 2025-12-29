Wall Street Zen Upgrades Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) to “Hold”

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Robin Energy Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of RBNE opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25. Robin Energy has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $123.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10.

Get Robin Energy alerts:

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Robin Energy

Robin Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBNE. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Robin Energy in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robin Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robin Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Kitching Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Robin Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robin Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Robin Energy

(Get Free Report)

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Robin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.