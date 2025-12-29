Wall Street Zen Upgrades Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Hold

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BDN. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BDN opened at $2.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, CEO Gerard H. Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,282,669.80. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Diggs sold 23,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $80,469.30. Following the sale, the director owned 128,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,491.84. The trade was a 15.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brandywine Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, and management of office and mixed-use properties. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company focuses on creating high?quality, transit?oriented workplaces that meet evolving tenant demands for sustainability, technological connectivity, and flexible design. Brandywine’s portfolio emphasizes Class A office space, often integrated with retail, residential or hospitality components to foster vibrant, live?work?play environments.

Since its founding in 1994, Brandywine has executed a strategy of disciplined property investment and targeted development.

