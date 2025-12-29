Short Interest in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFII) Decreases By 54.9%

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,613 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the November 30th total of 21,325 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000.

Get FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF alerts:

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,778. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $22.61. FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52.

About FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF

The First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund, specifically the FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF (DFII), aims to provide income with a secondary goal of partial participation in bitcoin returns. It uses options strategies to achieve this without directly investing in bitcoin

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Bitcoin Strategy & Target Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.