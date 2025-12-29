Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 26,875 shares, a drop of 44.2% from the November 30th total of 48,168 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 158,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 158,945 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,096,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $32.87. 73,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,168. Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.02.

About Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF

The Eagle Capital Select Equity ETF (EAGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in value stocks from around the globe, selected based on the advisers estimate of long-term intrinsic value. The ETF converted from a separately managed account. EAGL was launched on Mar 21, 2024 and is issued by Eagle.

